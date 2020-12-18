Published: 1:40 PM December 18, 2020

Receptionist Diane 'Di' Borgars is retiring after 21 years at Toftwood Infant School. - Credit: Toftwood Infant and Junior School Federation

A school receptionist who has seen more than 2,500 children through the school over her 21 years is retiring.

Diane ‘Di’ Borgars, 62, has worked in the office at Toftwood Infant School in Dereham since the first day of the new millennium. Friday, the last day of term, marks her final day.

“I really will miss all the pupils,” said Mrs Borgars.

“I’ve seen them grow, some of them from being little, tiny tots into young ladies or young men and that’s brilliant.

"Some of them see me in the shops and say ‘Hello, Mrs Borgars, how are you?' I will miss them, but hopefully will see them around.

“I’ve now seen children coming through whose parents were here when I first started.

“It’s just been a pure pleasure being with them all,” she added.

Mrs Borgars said that she had loved forging friendships with members of staff.

“You start off as colleagues and they become friends. I’ve had so many lovely comments, not just from staff but from parents as well,” she said.

“One parent told me that it was because of me that they made the decision to send their child to this school, and I’d never realised things like that,” she added.

Mrs Borgars said that retirement would bring “a complete new chapter.”

“I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family, and my garden," she said.

"Both my husband and I enjoy our garden, and with Covid and being home more, we’ve enjoyed it even more.”

Headteacher Jo Pedlow said: ''I have worked with Mrs Borgars for 21 years and seen how busy the office can be.

"She has worked tirelessly to keep it all running smoothly and worked with hundreds of children and staff over the years.

“We wish her well in her well-deserved retirement and hope she enjoys the time to rest and relax. We thank her for all she has done for the school in this time.''