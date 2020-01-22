Pupils raise hundreds of pounds for Australia bushfire emergency

Pupils from Norwich High School for Girls fundraising for victims of the Australian bushfire emergency. Picture: Norwich High School for Girls

They live thousands of miles away but schoolchildren in Norwich raised valuable funds for those affected by the Australian bushfire emergency.



Since September, the devastating blaze has killed at least 30 people, destroyed more than 2,000 homes and burnt through 10 million hectares of land in the south-east of the country - an area almost the size of England.

And to support people and wildlife impacted by the crisis, senior school pupils from the Norwich High School for Girls raised £500 for the Red Cross and Save Koalas-WWF-Australia.



The money was made through a non-uniform day where staff and students wore Australian-themed colours or clothes.

The group of senior school pupils also ran their own Australian-themed bake sale.



Helen Dolding, Norwich High deputy head (pastoral), said: "It was certainly a very bright start to the week, all for a very good cause. In my assembly last week, I set girls the challenge of being 10pc more brave and taking small steps which can lead to great change. Shortly after that, a small group of girls approached me wishing to raise awareness in school of the Australian bushfires and asked if we can fundraise.

"In a matter of days the girls had planned a non-uniform day, bake sales and assemblies to be delivered across the Prep and Senior schools to raise awareness of the Australian bushfires. I am so proud of their initiative, leadership and collaboration to see a goal and make it happen."



The organising committee included girls from year seven through to the sixth form.

Some of them had also spent time growing up in Australia.

A total of £500 has been raised so far but donations are still coming in.

More than 80 blazes were still burning across New South Wales and Victoria, despite downpours.

On top of the fires, Melbourne and Canberra, have also been hit by heavy storms, with hail as big as golf balls falling in some areas.

Scientists say the Australian landscape is being permanently altered by the nation's wildfire crisis as a warming climate brings profound changes to the island continent.

But government officials hope to re-seed burned areas to speed up forest recovery that could take decades or even centuries.

To donate visit www.wwf.org.au/get-involved/save-koalas and www.redcross.org.uk


















































































