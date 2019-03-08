Video

Primary school pupils build special wooden village for sleepover

Children build wooden village as part of summer holdiay fun at Kinderdorp at Catton Grove Primary School. Picture: Lauren De Boise Archant

Hammers, saws, nails and wooden pallets are not usual things children are encouraged to play with.

But dozens of youngsters from Catton Grove Primary School in Norwich did just that at a summer holiday club with a difference.

About 70 children, aged 7-11, joined forces with 23 Dutch children and volunteers to build a wooden village on the grounds of the Norwich school, off Weston Road, which they planned to camp in.

It was the third year the Kinderdorp project was hosted at the school, funded by Norwich-based Anguish's Education Foundation and supported by KLM UK Engineering and HLC Wood Products in Dereham.

Agnes Pattison, assistant headteacher for inclusion at Catton Grove Primary School, said: "I'm really passionate about creative and practical projects. Our kids in the community deserve the best. They relish the opportunity.

"We try to broaden their education because it is an investment in the kids' future. Achievement is not just about English and maths."

Kinderdorp means children's village in Dutch and the concept of groups of young people building a large wooden village has been running in Holland for the past 29 years.

The Catton Grove Primary School project has joined forces with Holland-based Award Opmeer, which is similar to the Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme.

The numbers of children from the school taking part have gone up from 30 in the first year and eight pupils will go to the Opmeer area this summer to experience a Dutch Kinderdorp camp.

"It is widening their world and helping them to discover different experiences and build resilience," Mrs Pattison added.

She said the project helped children who did not respond well to classroom-based learning and taught practical and problem-solving skills as well as confidence.

John Nooney, chief executive of Norfolk Youth Projects which organised the project, said: "The children have probably never held a hammer before. It also gives young people the opportunity to work together in small teams and with people from another country, which is good in the present day."

Catton Grove Primary School pupil Alissa Barnes, 11, said: "It is fun and educational."

