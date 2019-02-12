School pays tribute to ‘popular’ and ‘successful’ student killed in crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh Archant

A “pleasure to teach” and an “ambitious and excellent role model to younger students” - that is how a student killed in a crash in Norwich has been described.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer. A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Bethany Alexander, 18, from Costessey, died after the VW Polo she was driving was involved with a cement mixer on Dereham Road, Norwich.

Following the crash, which happened at 12.05pm on February 15 close to the Co-op petrol station, several bunches of flowers were left on the roadside at the scene.

One of the messages on the bouquets reads “heaven has another angel” while another one is for “a wonderful young lady”.

Another one of the messages reads “gone too soon” and “love you and miss you so much”.

And today further tributes have been paid to the “popular” and “successful” student by Carol Dallas, the head teacher at Taverham High School, where the teenager had been a sixth form student.

Ms Dallas said: “Taverham High school community was incredibly sad to hear of Bethany Alexander’s accident.

“Bethany was a very popular and successful student. She was a pleasure to teach, ambitious and an excellent role model to the younger students. “She was a very prominent sports leader and will be greatly missed by staff and students alike.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this very difficult time.

“The school has ensured that trained professional staff are at hand to support our community with this tragedy and will do everything in its powers to remember Bethany and support her family and friends in the coming months.

“We hope that the family and the community will be allowed the privacy to grieve and remember Bethany in peace.”

On Thursday (February 28) an inquest was opened into Ms Alexander’s death.

A histopathologist report stated the medical cause of death was multiple injuries due to a road traffic collision.

A full inquest will be held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on July 31.

Police and ambulance crews attended the crash but Miss Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are keen to hear from crash witnesses who should call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting incident number 166 of February 15.