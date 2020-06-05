School crossing patrols to return to sites in town

With the School Crossing Patrol Service returning to Lowestoft from June 8, this information is being sent out to schools in the area. Picture: Suffolk County Council Archant

School crossing patrols will be returning to sites around Suffolk from next Monday – with the service operational in Lowestoft once more.

With patrols on duty from June 8, the service will be operating at 10 sites in Lowestoft, as well as in Framlingham and Knodishall.

A Senior Road Safety Officer for the School Crossing Patrol Service said: “Where we are able to do so, we are reintroducing the patrol service as from Monday June 8.

“Some will be working staggered hours to assist schools.

“Parents and carers should not let children run ahead as we need to ensure two metre distancing.”

Patrols operating from next week in Lowestoft will be: Oulton Road/Rotterdam Road – central near St Margaret’s Church; Hollingsworth Road shops; St Margaret’s Road/Ipswich Road; Carlton Road/Enstone Road; Westwood Avenue outside Westwood Primary; London Road outside Pakefield Primary; Colville Road/Dell Road; Colville Road/Elmtree Road; Cotmer Road/Colville Road and Gisleham Road/Rushmere Road.