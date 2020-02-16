School children sing at 02 arena with former winner of The Voice

The children from Ilketshall St Lawrence Primary School attending the Young Voices concert at the 02 Arena. PHOTO: Katherine Wilson Archant

Children from a Suffolk primary school joined winners from The Voice in singing at the O2 Arena in London.

Ilketshall St Lawrence Primary School, in Beccles, sent 20 of their most talented youngsters off to London, where they joined the Young Voices choir with more than 8,400 children from across the country and Ruti Olajugbagbe from The Voice.

Intensive afternoon rehearsals followed a 7am start, with parents coming down to be in the audience later on.

Governor Katherine Wilson said: "By 6.30pm, the excitement was building, as performers and audience members took their seats ready for the show to begin.

"The group of pupils were so professional and slick. They had learned many songs and dance moves, and managed to raise so much money for Teenage Cancer Trust too.

"A tired but extremely proud bunch made it back to school at 1am. Only eight hours later, they were back at school. The memories of the day before made being that tired bearable."

