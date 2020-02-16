Search

Advanced search

School children sing at 02 arena with former winner of The Voice

PUBLISHED: 15:57 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 16 February 2020

The children from Ilketshall St Lawrence Primary School attending the Young Voices concert at the 02 Arena. PHOTO: Katherine Wilson

The children from Ilketshall St Lawrence Primary School attending the Young Voices concert at the 02 Arena. PHOTO: Katherine Wilson

Archant

Children from a Suffolk primary school joined winners from The Voice in singing at the O2 Arena in London.

Ilketshall St Lawrence Primary School children at the 02 Arena in London. PHOTO: Katherine WilsonIlketshall St Lawrence Primary School children at the 02 Arena in London. PHOTO: Katherine Wilson

Ilketshall St Lawrence Primary School, in Beccles, sent 20 of their most talented youngsters off to London, where they joined the Young Voices choir with more than 8,400 children from across the country and Ruti Olajugbagbe from The Voice.

Intensive afternoon rehearsals followed a 7am start, with parents coming down to be in the audience later on.

Governor Katherine Wilson said: "By 6.30pm, the excitement was building, as performers and audience members took their seats ready for the show to begin.

"The group of pupils were so professional and slick. They had learned many songs and dance moves, and managed to raise so much money for Teenage Cancer Trust too.

The children from Ilketshall St Lawrence Primary School attending the Young Voices concert at the 02 Arena. PHOTO: Katherine WilsonThe children from Ilketshall St Lawrence Primary School attending the Young Voices concert at the 02 Arena. PHOTO: Katherine Wilson

"A tired but extremely proud bunch made it back to school at 1am. Only eight hours later, they were back at school. The memories of the day before made being that tired bearable."

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

STORM DENNIS: Trains cancelled following night of gale-force wind

Cars struggling to get up Cattle Market Street in Norwich after a hail storm in the city on Monday Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A red rag to a bull’ - fury over National Park signs put up in Broads village

Road signs installed in Loddon by the Broads Authority (BA) to promote the Broads as a national park have sparked an outcry over “misleading” wording. Photo: Kay Mason Billig

Norfolk television presenter Caroline Flack dies age 40

Caroline Flack has died age 40. Pictured at a Norwich book signing in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man arrested as woman’s body discovered in Norwich home

Police in Highfields in Costessey where a body of a woman has been found, and a man arrested. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

STORM DENNIS: Hundreds of homes without power

Hundreds of homes in Norfolk are without power as engineers work to fix issues caused by storm Dennis. Photo: UK Power Networks

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Norfolk television presenter Caroline Flack dies age 40

Caroline Flack has died age 40. Pictured at a Norwich book signing in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man arrested as woman’s body discovered in Norwich home

Police in Highfields in Costessey where a body of a woman has been found, and a man arrested. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

STORM DENNIS: Trains cancelled following night of gale-force wind

Cars struggling to get up Cattle Market Street in Norwich after a hail storm in the city on Monday Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Paddy Davitt verdict: City can compete. But they cannot conquer

Alex Tettey's shot struck a post against Liverpool in Norwich City's 1-0 Premier League defeat Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Punch perfect Shepherd lifts welterweight title, Basharat brothers thrill and Klinkhammer wins with nasty elbows at Contenders 29

Jahreau Shepherd has his hand raised after winning the welterweight title at Contenders 29. Picture: BRETT KING

‘They still cause teams problems’ - Reds skipper ensured City were given full respect

Jordan Henderson celebrates Carrow Road victory with Liverpool team-mate Alisson Becker Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24