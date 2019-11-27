School bus involved in crash with truck

A school bus was involved in a crash at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A school bus was involved in a crash with a truck.

The crash happened in Crowshall Lane in Attleborough at just after 8.20am today (Wednesday, November 27).

The driver of the school bus suffered minor injuries in the crash, but the school children were not hurt. They were transferred to another bus.

Fire crews from Attleborough, Dereham and Thetford went to the scene.

The road was cleared by 11am.