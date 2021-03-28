New scheme aimed at making town Norfolk's greenest

Published: 2:45 PM March 28, 2021

An initiative aimed at making Swaffham one of Norfolk's most environmentally-friendly towns has been launched.

The Sustainable Swaffham programme is set to roll out several green schemes over the coming months, with an initial focus on installing four electric vehicle chargers in council-owned car parks.

It will make Swaffham the easiest place to charge an electric vehicle in Norfolk, with more EV chargers per square metre and per head than any other part of the county.

The Breckland Council-led project has been driven by Swaffham's district councillors following consultation with local people and the town council.

In a joint statement, councillors Ed Colman, Ian Sherwood and David Wickerson said the scheme would "help future-proof Swaffham and attract more visitors and tourists to our town."

Funded by the council's Market Towns Initiative, which has ringfenced £150,000 for each Breckland town, the project will later focus on sustainable transport and green connectivity.