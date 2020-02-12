Motorsport fans devastated after loss of Snetterton's 'scary tree'

Snetterton racetrack's scary tree was destroyed in Storm Ciara. Photo: Richard Styles Photography Richard Styles Photography

A Norfolk racetrack's "iconic" landmark has been left mutilated following storm Ciara and motorsport fans are devastated.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Snetterton racetrack's scary tree was destroyed in Storm Ciara. Photo: Snetterton Circuit Snetterton racetrack's scary tree was destroyed in Storm Ciara. Photo: Snetterton Circuit

Snetterton's "scary tree", which has stood in the background of the most memorable moments in racing history, is now "just a tree" after its famous outstretched arms fell during recent bad weather.

As storm Ciara brought high winds on Sunday, February 9, the trees spooky silhouette has been left permanently disfigured and Snetterton racecourse took to Facebook to inform fans of the news.

The post was shared by thousands of motorport fans who paid tribute to scary tree by sharing their favourite photos from over the years.

In a statement the racetrack said: "The UK motorsport scene is in shock this week following the silhouette-shattering alterations suffered by Snetterton circuit's iconic scary tree.

Snetterton racetrack's scary tree was destroyed in Storm Ciara. Photo: Steve Jones Snetterton racetrack's scary tree was destroyed in Storm Ciara. Photo: Steve Jones

"Following years of poor health, the tree's once mighty arms were already beginning to suffer a little before the high winds of storm Ciara brought them crashing down to the ground on Sunday 9 February.

You may also want to watch:

"It remains rooted to the outside of the circuit at the Wilson hairpin close to the A11 trunk road, but the plant formerly known as 'scary' will henceforth be known just as 'tree'."

Snetterton's circuit manager Jamie Hopper said he was speechless when he heard the news and the track's chief executive had flown in by helicopter to decide the trees fate.

Snetterton racetrack's scary tree was destroyed in Storm Ciara. Photo: Snetterton Circuit Snetterton racetrack's scary tree was destroyed in Storm Ciara. Photo: Snetterton Circuit

Mr Hopper said: "I have been here for nearly 30 years and it predates me. It was scary tree when I arrived in the mid 90s.

"The tree itself has been struggling for the last few years but I was speechless when I found out and everyone is grieving for it at the minute.

"In the past British superbike race champions, drivers and motorcycle riders have all gone up there to have their photos taken with the iconic structure.

"The winds on Sunday were exceptional and we had lots of other damage around the site but now we have an important decision to make but we will keep everyone informed."

Snetterton racetrack's scary tree was destroyed in Storm Ciara. Photo: Snetterton Circuit Snetterton racetrack's scary tree was destroyed in Storm Ciara. Photo: Snetterton Circuit

Snetterton's 2020 motor racing season starts with this weekend's Snetterton Stages rally on Saturday, February 15.