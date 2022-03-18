Scarlette, 15, selected to represent England in baton twirling competition

Scarlette Burton has been selected to represent England at the European Championships. - Credit: Charlotte Cornish

A 15-year-old baton twirler is set to represent her club and country at the European Championships this summer.

Scarlotte Burton, who "lives and breathes" baton twirling, has been selected to represent England in the Junior Women’s Solo Twirl, Two Baton and Freestyle Solo sections in Spain in July.

The Marquettes Baton Twirlers of Downham Market member started twirling at the age of four and began competing four years later.

Her dedication to the sport has resulted in many broken light bulbs in her home and left dents in her ceiling.

But her hours of training every day has paid off after the 15-year-old beat other top class twirling athletes at the England International Selection competition earlier this year.

She is now gearing up to compete with athletes across Europe.

Scarlette said: "Baton twirling is such a great sport and to be selected to represent my country is such an honour.

"I can’t wait to go to Spain and compete with some of the best athletes in Europe."

Her mum Caroline Burton said: "All of her family are so incredibly proud of her.

"She trains for hours and hours every week, and it’s lovely to see that hard work pay off."

Charlotte Cornish, head coach, said the teenager has achieved so much at a young age despite a hearing and vision impairment.

She added: "We are immensely proud of Scarlette’s achievement and can’t wait to see her shine on the international floor.

"It’s a huge honour to be part of the England team, to travel abroad and represent her country.

"She is a devoted athlete, and we are proud and excited for her future."

The teenager, who achieved an individual National Champion title in 2021, is also said to be an "inspiration" to younger twirlers at her club.

The Marquettes Baton twirlers got 55 placings at the British Baton Twirling Sports Association Area 4 Championships in Lowestoft. - Credit: Charlotte Cornish

And the Marquettes Baton Twirlers themselves are also celebrating success at the British Baton Twirling Sports Association Area 4 Championship in February.

The team picked up 55 placings between its 11 athletes, nine were also named area champions.

The Marquettes are helping to fundraise for Scarlette's international expenses and is holding events to raise money.

To help or to join the team contact marquettes@outlook.com