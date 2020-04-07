Search

Advanced search

‘Never trust them’: Warning over ‘fake’ TV licence emails

PUBLISHED: 17:02 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:02 07 April 2020

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a scam warning over these emails that are disguised to look like they have been sent by the TV Licensing organisation. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a scam warning over these emails that are disguised to look like they have been sent by the TV Licensing organisation. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

Archant

Householders are being warned following numerous reports of fake emails being sent that claim to be from TV Licensing.

The email tells customers that they are entitled to a refund as they warn that the TV licence is “about to expire.”

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook said: “Please beware of these emails that are disguised to look like they have been sent by the TV Licensing organisation.

“They may say you’re entitled to a refund for an overpayment or warn that your licence is about to expire.

“They will then ask you to respond by entering your bank details on a fake website.

“Although the emails may use the TV Licensing logo and have other features that make them look authentic, you should never trust them.”

For more information visit https://www.tvlicensing.co.uk/faqs/FAQ288

Report all scams to Trading Standards via 0808 223 1133.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live

Ambulance trust appeals for 1,000 volunteers and temps during coronavirus

The East of England Ambulance Trust is looking for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers to it help during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EEAST

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

‘Thank God for the NHS’ – woman praises staff who saved her life

Jane Witt, 67, enjoying a skiing holiday with her family, a week after this photograph was taken Ms Witt fell ill with coronavirus. Picture; Jane Witt

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

City centre shop robbed by man with handgun prompting armed police response

Police were called to an armed robbery off Westwick Street in Norwich on Monday evening Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Five further deaths confirmed in Norfolk

The James Paget Hospital's new 'respiratory A&E' unit. Photo: Simon Stevens

‘It is government policy that has led to the dire situation we are now in’

Prof Rupert Read. Pic: Neil Perry.

Pink supermoon set to light up Norfolk skies

Despite its name the moon won't actually turn pink in April. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘People are heeding advice’: A&E visits drop at Norfolk hospital

Dr Frankie Swords, medical director at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, has spoken about the hospital's pandemic plan. Picture: Archant/Joshua Yates
Drive 24