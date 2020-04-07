‘Never trust them’: Warning over ‘fake’ TV licence emails

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a scam warning over these emails that are disguised to look like they have been sent by the TV Licensing organisation. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook Archant

Householders are being warned following numerous reports of fake emails being sent that claim to be from TV Licensing.

The email tells customers that they are entitled to a refund as they warn that the TV licence is “about to expire.”

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook said: “Please beware of these emails that are disguised to look like they have been sent by the TV Licensing organisation.

“They may say you’re entitled to a refund for an overpayment or warn that your licence is about to expire.

“They will then ask you to respond by entering your bank details on a fake website.

“Although the emails may use the TV Licensing logo and have other features that make them look authentic, you should never trust them.”

For more information visit https://www.tvlicensing.co.uk/faqs/FAQ288

Report all scams to Trading Standards via 0808 223 1133.