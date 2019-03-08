Search

Scam warning issued over 'fraudulent' Tesco coupon giveaway

PUBLISHED: 10:03 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 13 November 2019

The latest fraudulent Facebook post involves a £50 Tesco "coupon giveaway" in celebration of the retail giant's anniversary – however this is a scam. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

The latest fraudulent Facebook post involves a £50 Tesco "coupon giveaway" in celebration of the retail giant's anniversary - however this is a scam. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

Archant

A further warning has been issued to householders as a new coupon scam circulates on Facebook.

The latest fraudulent Facebook post involves a £50 Tesco "coupon giveaway" in celebration of the retail giant's anniversary - however this is a scam.

It comes after Suffolk Trading Standards issued similar warnings in recent days about a £50 Morrisons voucher giveaway and a £1,000 Argos voucher giveaway which were both fraudulent.

About the Tesco scam circulating on Facebook, Suffolk Trading Standards said: "The post claims that everyone who shares the Tesco giveaway will be sent a £50 coupon.

"It states that the coupon giveaway is in celebration of the retail giant's anniversary, and applies 'TODAY ONLY'.

"It features an image that supposedly depicts one of the free coupons.

"However, this post is fraudulent and has no connection to Tesco.

"Nobody who participates will receive a coupon.

"If you see one of these giveaway posts, don't be tempted to participate.

"You have no chance of winning the promised prize, and you may risk your privacy and security by sharing your personal information with online scammers."

