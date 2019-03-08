Scam warning issued over fake TV licence emails

A warning has been issued over scam emails.

Television licence holders are being warned not to fall for scam emails.

East Suffolk Council issued the warning to householders urging them to be wary of a scam email claiming to be from the TV Licensing company.

A post on the East Suffolk Council Facebook page said: "We have been made aware of a scam email, claiming to be from TV Licensing offering a refund.

"The email asks the recipient to click on a link to claim their refund.

"This is not an official email and should be deleted - TV Licensing will never send unpromoted emails regarding refunds.

"Anyone receiving a suspicious email can report it to Action Fraud at www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.

If you have any doubts about the current validity of your TV license, contact the TV Licensing company directly using information available via www.tvlicensing.co.uk

