Search

Advanced search

Scammers duping businesses with tools and blades sharpening service

PUBLISHED: 10:09 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 19 October 2019

The cold callers demanded a large payment for tools to be sharpened. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

The cold callers demanded a large payment for tools to be sharpened. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Businesses are being warned to remain alert following reports of a scam.

A post on the Norfolk Trading Standards Facebook page warned people to "be aware of cold callers" visiting premises "offering to sharpen and coat tools and blades."

It comes after an incident in Norfolk where a staff member at a company was approached by two men who offered this tools and blades sharpening service.

The 'scam alert' post said: "The member of staff then agreed to an offered 'free sample' of the service and handed over an item to be sharpened.

"When the item was returned the cold caller then demanded a large payment, which the business refused to pay.

You may also want to watch:

"The males were seen to return to a large black 4x4 with foreign number-plates.

"It is possible these cold callers could move on to other locations in Norfolk.

"Our advice is always to be very wary of claims made by cold callers to your premises and never agree to services, buy items or for return visits if approached in this manner.

"If you receive a cold call to your business from someone offering to sharpen and coat tools or blades we would advise that you decline the offer, ask the cold caller to leave your premises and then report the incident to us on 03454 04 05 06 or to Norfolk Constabulary on 101."

Most Read

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Norfolk fire service called after property struck by lightning

Fire crews taped off an area following a lightening strike in Worcester Road, Costessey. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Meet Matthew - the rough sleeper who has stolen the hearts of a Norfolk market town

Matthew, who appeared in Fakenham about two weeks ago, originally became homeless two years ago after falling on hard times. Picture: Archant

‘I didn’t know he was dying’ - girlfriend of man who died of cancer aged 22 urges other to push for answers

Nathan Codling and girlfriend Georgia Hadcroft. Nathan died 22 less than two years after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. Photo: Georgia Hadcroft

Most Read

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Her innocence is shattered’ - five-year-old girl seriously injured by ‘lunatic’ driver in A47 crash

Carlos Lester has been jailed for four years after injuring a five-year-old girl in an A47 crash in May. Picture: Submitted

‘I didn’t know he was dying’ - girlfriend of man who died of cancer aged 22 urges other to push for answers

Nathan Codling and girlfriend Georgia Hadcroft. Nathan died 22 less than two years after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. Photo: Georgia Hadcroft

Farke’s robust defence to City’s critics

Todd Cantwell has recovered from the hamstring injury that forced him out of the England Under-21 set up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: CCTV captures ‘astonishing’ moment car drives at man on petrol station forecourt

Norfolk Police have released CCTV footage of what happened on the forecourt of the Tesco petrol station car park on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston (Picture: Norfolk Police)

Coach driver suspended after telling tourists ‘you MUST speak English in the UK’

A couple visiting Norwich were told by their National Express driver:
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists