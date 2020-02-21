Search

Advanced search

'These are all fake': Warning over 'scam' TV licence emails

PUBLISHED: 08:53 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:53 21 February 2020

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning following reports from residents who have received scam TV Licensing emails. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning following reports from residents who have received scam TV Licensing emails. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

Archant

A warning has gone out to television licence holders, urging them not to fall for a scam email.

Suffolk Trading Standards has received numerous reports from householders about "scam TV Licensing" emails.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "We are receiving lots of reports from residents who have received scam TV Licensing emails.

"They have been seen in various different guises, stating that you need to renew, advising that you are entitled to a refund, or even offering you a discount.

"These are all fake."

Offering advice to spot a scam, Trading Standards officers said: "Check the sender's email address - TV Licensing will only send emails from donotreply@tvlicensing.co.uk or donotreply@spp.tvlicensing.co.uk

"Check how scammers address you - Genuine TV Licensing emails will always use your title and last name.

"Check links in the email - Do not click on links or attachments.

"Check addresses of any websites it takes you to - Scammers can't use 'www.tvlicensing.co.uk' for copy-cat sites. They'll try to disguise this so carefully inspect the full address in the browser bar."

Most Read

‘Something needs to be done’ - will new scheme solve town’s parking problem?

David Reger, owner of Nuts 'n' Bolts in Attleborough, has given his take on the proposed changes at Queen's Square Car Park. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

‘Disgusting - council blasted over ‘greedy’ £70k backdated allowance rise

Shaun and Karen Vincent, leader and chairman of Broadland District Council. Picture: Broadland Conservatives/Denise Bradley

Sold for just £1: Lucky buyer snaps up property

A room which is situated between two business in Wisbech was sold for �1 by autioneer Simon Arnes, from William H Brown. Picture: Archant/William H Brown

‘Norwich City get £100 million and Leeds get £3 million, who thinks that’s fair?’ - Villa chief slams TV income difference

Aston Villa C.E.O Christian Purslow wants to see a fairer distribution of TV revenue. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Archive/PA Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cordon in place after stabbing near Norwich

Police were called to an incident in the Cavell Road area of Lakenham. Photo: Peter Walsh

Hunt on for people who performed donuts in car at Norwich train station

Picture of car found at Norwich Railway Station. PIC: From BTP EAST ANGLIA Twitter.

Sold for just £1: Lucky buyer snaps up property

A room which is situated between two business in Wisbech was sold for �1 by autioneer Simon Arnes, from William H Brown. Picture: Archant/William H Brown

‘Disgusting - council blasted over ‘greedy’ £70k backdated allowance rise

Shaun and Karen Vincent, leader and chairman of Broadland District Council. Picture: Broadland Conservatives/Denise Bradley

Could Norfolk become the UK cannabis capital?

John Barrett (left) of Sentry Norfolk is preparing to plant the agricultural firm's first crop of industrial hemp, while other farmers are being encouraged to explore the potential of growing cannabis for medicinal use. Pictures: Archant
Drive 24