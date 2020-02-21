'These are all fake': Warning over 'scam' TV licence emails

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning following reports from residents who have received scam TV Licensing emails. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook Archant

A warning has gone out to television licence holders, urging them not to fall for a scam email.

Suffolk Trading Standards has received numerous reports from householders about "scam TV Licensing" emails.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "We are receiving lots of reports from residents who have received scam TV Licensing emails.

"They have been seen in various different guises, stating that you need to renew, advising that you are entitled to a refund, or even offering you a discount.

"These are all fake."

Offering advice to spot a scam, Trading Standards officers said: "Check the sender's email address - TV Licensing will only send emails from donotreply@tvlicensing.co.uk or donotreply@spp.tvlicensing.co.uk

"Check how scammers address you - Genuine TV Licensing emails will always use your title and last name.

"Check links in the email - Do not click on links or attachments.

"Check addresses of any websites it takes you to - Scammers can't use 'www.tvlicensing.co.uk' for copy-cat sites. They'll try to disguise this so carefully inspect the full address in the browser bar."