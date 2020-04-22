Scam warning after text messages from ‘banks’

Fraudsters are targeting householders with a spate of ‘scam’ text messages that claim to be from various banks.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning as the “scam involves a fraudster sending text messages at random to mobile phones.”

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: “Beware of all the scam texts that are currently being received, purporting to be from various banks.

“The text messages claim to come from a reputable organisation such as your bank or mobile phone company.

“The message will try to trick you into clicking on a link to a bogus website or calling a phone number, usually by claiming you need to ‘verify’ or ‘update’ your details or ‘reactivate’ an account.

“The criminal will then attempt to get you to disclose personal or financial information, which they will use for their own fraudulent purposes.

“Do not reply to the text message and be cautious about clicking on any links that may be embedded or calling the number in a text message.

“If you think you might have responded to a text message scam and provided your bank account details, contact your bank immediately.”