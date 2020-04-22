Search

Advanced search

Scam warning after text messages from ‘banks’

PUBLISHED: 09:51 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:56 22 April 2020

A scam warning has been issued by trading standards as fraudsters target people via text messages. Picture: Getty Images

A scam warning has been issued by trading standards as fraudsters target people via text messages. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Fraudsters are targeting householders with a spate of ‘scam’ text messages that claim to be from various banks.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning as the “scam involves a fraudster sending text messages at random to mobile phones.”

Suffolk Trading Standards is urging people to beware of all the scam texts that are currently being received, purporting to be from various banks. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards FacebookSuffolk Trading Standards is urging people to beware of all the scam texts that are currently being received, purporting to be from various banks. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: “Beware of all the scam texts that are currently being received, purporting to be from various banks.

“The text messages claim to come from a reputable organisation such as your bank or mobile phone company.

“The message will try to trick you into clicking on a link to a bogus website or calling a phone number, usually by claiming you need to ‘verify’ or ‘update’ your details or ‘reactivate’ an account.

“The criminal will then attempt to get you to disclose personal or financial information, which they will use for their own fraudulent purposes.

“Do not reply to the text message and be cautious about clicking on any links that may be embedded or calling the number in a text message.

“If you think you might have responded to a text message scam and provided your bank account details, contact your bank immediately.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Shocking inspection uncovers hidden abuse at care home

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Search for missing Chelsie Dack continues amid growing concern

Chelsie Dack is still missing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Burglar smashed his way into four homes during ‘horror’ spree

Leon Punchard. PIC: Norfolk Police.

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Search for missing Chelsie Dack continues amid growing concern

Chelsie Dack is still missing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Two Norfolk resort towns among England’s worst hit by lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cath Kidston to close down stores permanently with loss of 900 jobs

Dalmatian owners descended on the Norwich Cath Kidston store in 2017 when the retailer launched its 101 Dalmatians range. Pic: Archant

Scam warning after text messages from ‘banks’

A scam warning has been issued by trading standards as fraudsters target people via text messages. Picture: Getty Images

People urged to check CCTV footage as fears grow over missing Chelsie Dack, 23

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police
Drive 24