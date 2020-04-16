Video

Beware ‘fraudulent emails’ from various supermarkets

Suffolk Trading Standards has called on people to be aware of these scam supermarket emails. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook Archant

Shoppers are being urged to look out for scam emails that are circulating which claim to offer money off vouchers from supermarkets.

Suffolk Trading Standards is warning people to be aware as emails circulate purporting to be from various supermarkets that state you have received a money off voucher to help with shopping during quarantine – but the link takes you to a site which aims to steal your credit card details.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: “The scammers cloak the email in the branding of a popular supermarket chain and inform the recipient that they have received a money off voucher to assist with purchases during the quarantine.

“The email then directs the recipient to click a link so that they may claim the coupon.

“Rather than being a kind offer from some of Britain’s most popular chains, it is a fraudulent email which aims to steal the credit card details of the recipient.”

Report all scams to Trading Standards via 0808 223 1133.