Warning over 'fake' Currys PC World emails offering prizes
Officials have urged people not to fall for scam emails being sent that offer the chance to win prizes from Currys PC World.
Suffolk Trading Standards has issued the warning following numerous reports of bogus emails being received purporting to be from Currys PC World that offers people the opportunity to win a MacBook Pro or Nespresso.
A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "We have received a number of reports of these fake emails being received.
"The emails purport to be from Currys PC World, with the opportunity to win a MacBook Pro or Nespresso.
"We can confirm that they are bogus emails and are not sent from Currys PC World.
"They are phishing emails intended to obtain your personal information.
"If you have received an email which you’re not quite sure about, forward it to the Suspicious Email Reporting Service (SERS) at report@phishing.gov.uk
"If you think you may have compromised the safety of your bank details and/or have lost money due to fraudulent misuse of your cards, you should immediately contact your bank."