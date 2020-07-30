Council tax reduction ‘scam’ warning issued

Householders are urged to beware a spate of scam emails from fraudsters claiming to offer council tax reductions.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning following numerous reports of these scam Council Tax Reduction emails. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning following numerous reports.

It posted on Facebook: “Beware of these scam Council Tax Reduction emails. The fraudsters have sent them to harvest personal details from you.”

They urged: “Do not click on the link.

❌”Do not provide any personal or financial details.

“If you think you may have given a scammer any banking information, contact your bank immediately.”

If you think you may be eligible for a council tax reduction, you can apply via www.gov.uk/apply-council-tax-reduction

Forward all scam emails to report@phishing.gov.uk as an automated system, run by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) will scan the email and if malicious links are found, the associated website will be taken down.