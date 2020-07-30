Council tax reduction ‘scam’ warning issued
PUBLISHED: 10:28 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 30 July 2020
Householders are urged to beware a spate of scam emails from fraudsters claiming to offer council tax reductions.
Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning following numerous reports.
It posted on Facebook: “Beware of these scam Council Tax Reduction emails. The fraudsters have sent them to harvest personal details from you.”
They urged: “Do not click on the link.
❌”Do not provide any personal or financial details.
“If you think you may have given a scammer any banking information, contact your bank immediately.”
If you think you may be eligible for a council tax reduction, you can apply via www.gov.uk/apply-council-tax-reduction
Forward all scam emails to report@phishing.gov.uk as an automated system, run by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) will scan the email and if malicious links are found, the associated website will be taken down.
