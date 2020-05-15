Search

‘Don’t click on any links’: Warning over council tax ‘scams’

PUBLISHED: 09:53 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 15 May 2020

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning following reports of council tax 'scams'. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

Householders are being urged to be aware following reports of council tax ‘scams’.

A warning has gone out urging people not to fall for scam emails as Suffolk Trading Standards has received numerous reports of council tax scams.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: “There have recently been reports of council tax scams across the country.

“If you receive an email, text message or phone call offering a council tax refund or a council tax band reassessment, do not give out any personal information, particularly bank account or debit or credit card details.

“Delete any emails or texts straight away and block the sender; do not reply or click on any links.”

Suspicious emails can be reported to HMRC’s phishing team on phishing@hmrc.gov.uk

If you are in any doubt please call Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.

