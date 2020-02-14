Search

Advanced search

'This information is false': Warning issued over scam calls

PUBLISHED: 09:01 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:01 14 February 2020

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Archant

Householders are being warned following a spate of scam calls about loft insulation.

Suffolk Trading Standards officers has issued the warning after reports of scam calls to residents from a trader stating that their loft insulation "may not meet" new Government regulations.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards' Facebook page said: "Beware of scam calls about your loft insulation.⚠️

"We have received reports of calls to residents from a trader stating that their loft insulation may not meet new Government regulations, and as such, may be causing damp.

"The caller then goes on to offer a free survey of the loft, and attempts to make an appointment.

"This information is false.

"Always be wary of any approach made in a telephone cold call. Never give or confirm any personal details, or agree to someone visiting your home, if approached in this manner."

A similar warning was issued to Norfolk residents last week.

If you need advice, contact the Citizens Advice via the consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.

Most Read

Staff in Norwich Wetherspoon’s now wearing body cams, chain confirms

Here are the crimes reported at all 10 of the Wetherspoon pubs in Norfolk during 2019. Photo: Archant

‘Your heart just sinks’ - clothing shop hit with second break-in in less than a month

Gallyons on Red Lion Street in Norwich, which was broken into on Wednesday. Picture: Anita Barry

Wetherspoons granted licence for new pub after no-one objects

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Village eatery closure due to ‘Brexit situation’, says former diner owner

The owner of a family restaurant which closed after thirty years has blamed the business failure on Brexit. Pictured, Nick's Diner in Deopham. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Firefighters and air ambulance tackle bungalow fire which closes busy city road

Emergency services at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Your heart just sinks’ - clothing shop hit with second break-in in less than a month

Gallyons on Red Lion Street in Norwich, which was broken into on Wednesday. Picture: Anita Barry

Staff in Norwich Wetherspoon’s now wearing body cams, chain confirms

Here are the crimes reported at all 10 of the Wetherspoon pubs in Norfolk during 2019. Photo: Archant

Mark Armstrong: Why running is one of the greatest loves

Mark Armstrong and wife, Alison, smile for the camera with their medal for completing the Edinburgh Marathon. Picture: Edinburgh Marathon

Investigation after man rescued from blaze at home

Emergency services at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘This information is false’: Warning issued over scam calls

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire
Drive 24