'This information is false': Warning issued over scam calls

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire Archant

Householders are being warned following a spate of scam calls about loft insulation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Trading Standards officers has issued the warning after reports of scam calls to residents from a trader stating that their loft insulation "may not meet" new Government regulations.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards' Facebook page said: "Beware of scam calls about your loft insulation.⚠️

"We have received reports of calls to residents from a trader stating that their loft insulation may not meet new Government regulations, and as such, may be causing damp.

"The caller then goes on to offer a free survey of the loft, and attempts to make an appointment.

"This information is false.

"Always be wary of any approach made in a telephone cold call. Never give or confirm any personal details, or agree to someone visiting your home, if approached in this manner."

A similar warning was issued to Norfolk residents last week.

If you need advice, contact the Citizens Advice via the consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.