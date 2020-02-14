'This information is false': Warning issued over scam calls
PUBLISHED: 09:01 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:01 14 February 2020
Archant
Householders are being warned following a spate of scam calls about loft insulation.
Suffolk Trading Standards officers has issued the warning after reports of scam calls to residents from a trader stating that their loft insulation "may not meet" new Government regulations.
A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards' Facebook page said: "Beware of scam calls about your loft insulation.⚠️
"We have received reports of calls to residents from a trader stating that their loft insulation may not meet new Government regulations, and as such, may be causing damp.
"The caller then goes on to offer a free survey of the loft, and attempts to make an appointment.
"This information is false.
"Always be wary of any approach made in a telephone cold call. Never give or confirm any personal details, or agree to someone visiting your home, if approached in this manner."
A similar warning was issued to Norfolk residents last week.
If you need advice, contact the Citizens Advice via the consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.
