‘Alarmist information’ warning over ‘scam’ virus calls

Householders are being warned following a spate of scam telephone calls being made amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

Suffolk Trading Standards has urged residents to be aware after receiving reports of “scam calls” from someone purporting to be from ‘The Corona Charity Fund.’

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: “The caller makes claims regarding the expected death count at the peak of the virus spread, and gives information on how bad the current situation is.

“The individual asks for a donation to help in the fight against coronavirus.

“The alarmist information is not correct, and there is no such charity.

“If you receive such a call, HANG UP!

“Do not share any personal details with them, especially any banking details.”

Please report all scams to Trading Standards via 0808 223 1133.