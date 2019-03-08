Warning issued after spate of scam calls from someone claiming to be from British Gas

A warning has been issued to householders, urging them to be aware of cold callers.

People in Suffolk are being warned not to be fooled by the latest scam telephone call.

Trading Standards officers have received a number of reports from residents who have received scam calls from someone purporting to be from British Gas, claiming that you need to have your gas meter changed.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "They go on to ask for lots of personal information, including bank details.

"If you receive a similar call, please hang up and do not provide them with any of the information that they are asking for.

"If you would like to get confirmation from your supplier of any changes to your account, seek out their telephone number from an old bill and wait at least five minutes to ensure the line has been cleared from the scam call."

If you need advice, please report any scam calls to 03454 040506.