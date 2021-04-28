Scam callers tell people their National Insurance details used in crime

Published: 10:28 AM April 28, 2021

Fraudsters are targeting people with recorded messages claiming that their National Insurance number has been involved in criminal activity.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued the warning following reports of scam telephone calls from someone claiming to be from the National Crime Agency and Inland Revenue.

In August last year warnings were issued over scam calls that threatened arrest or legal action.

Now a further post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "Beware of the scam calls from criminals pretending to be from the National Crime Agency.

"There have been reports received of automated calls claiming to be from the National Crime Agency and Inland Revenue, with the caller stating that your National Insurance number has been involved in criminal activity.

"You are encouraged to call a number to 'resolve' the issue, or press one to speak to an adviser.

"They state that failure to speak to them will result in the suspension of your National Insurance number.

"This is a scam!

"Do not telephone the number provided, or provide anyone with your personal details, including your bank or credit card information.

"HMRC is aware of these automated phone call scams."

To help the investigations you should report full details of the scam by email to: phishing@hmrc.gov.uk, including the date of the call, phone number used and the content of the call.



