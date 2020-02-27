Search

Warning issued over 'scam British Gas' calls

PUBLISHED: 12:32 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 27 February 2020

A warning has been issued over a 'British Gas phone scam'. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

A warning has been issued to householders following a spate of scam telephone calls from fraudsters claiming to be from British Gas.

Suffolk Trading Standards has received reports of "scam calls" from someone purporting to be from British Gas, in an attempt to gain bank details.

A 'Scam Call Alert' post on its Facebook page said: "The caller claims that you need to have your gas meter changed.

"They then go on to ask for lots of personal information, including bank details.

"If you receive a similar call, please hang up and do not provide them with any of the information that they are asking for.

"If you would like to get confirmation from your supplier of any changes to your account, seek out their telephone number from an old bill and wait at least five minutes to ensure the line has been cleared from the scam call.

"Please report any scam calls to us via 0808 223 1133."

