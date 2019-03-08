'Hang up': Warning after spate of 'scam Amazon calls'

A warning has been issued to householders following a spate of scam telephone calls from someone claiming to be from Amazon.

Trading Standards officers have had reports from residents who have received scam calls from a "fraudster pretending to be from Amazon", claiming that "your Amazon Prime subscription is due to expire,"

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "Amazon Scam Calls: Beware of telephone calls being made by fraudster pretending to be from Amazon.

"We've had reports of calls being made from individuals claiming your Amazon Prime subscription is due to expire, and will be automatically taken from your account.

"The recorded message asks you to press 1 to cancel or to speak to an advisor.

"The call then goes through to an individual who 'requires' your personal details.

"Another scam call claims that your Amazon Prime account is being cancelled and that bank details are required to refund this.

"If you receive such a call, hang up!

"Do not provide any personal information, banking details or credit/debit card information, and do not allow them to have remote access to your PC.

"Report any such calls to Trading Standards via 03454 040506."