Search

Advanced search

'Hang up': Warning after spate of 'scam Amazon calls'

PUBLISHED: 10:01 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 27 September 2019

Trading Standards has warned of a telephone scam. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Trading Standards has warned of a telephone scam. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2011

A warning has been issued to householders following a spate of scam telephone calls from someone claiming to be from Amazon.

Trading Standards officers have had reports from residents who have received scam calls from a "fraudster pretending to be from Amazon", claiming that "your Amazon Prime subscription is due to expire,"

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "Amazon Scam Calls: Beware of telephone calls being made by fraudster pretending to be from Amazon.

"We've had reports of calls being made from individuals claiming your Amazon Prime subscription is due to expire, and will be automatically taken from your account.

"The recorded message asks you to press 1 to cancel or to speak to an advisor.

"The call then goes through to an individual who 'requires' your personal details.

"Another scam call claims that your Amazon Prime account is being cancelled and that bank details are required to refund this.

"If you receive such a call, hang up!

"Do not provide any personal information, banking details or credit/debit card information, and do not allow them to have remote access to your PC.

"Report any such calls to Trading Standards via 03454 040506."

Most Read

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Former airbase outbuilding set to become 300-bed accommodation centre

Nigel Finkel at the former Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall that is being converted into a residential centre. Picture: Neil Perry

Are some cyclists just yobs in tight shorts?

Do Norfolk and Suffolk's cyclists need to behave better? Pictured are riders on theTour of Britain Picture: PA

Gardener completes Norwich City sticker album in one day

Scott Watson with his completed Norwich City sticker album. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Hang up’: Warning after spate of ‘scam Amazon calls’

Trading Standards has warned of a telephone scam. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

‘We won’t be swallowed up’: Anger at bid to make Norfolk hamlet disappear

Beckhithe village is set to lose its name and merge with a neighbouring village. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists