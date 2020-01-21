Search

Advanced search

Warning after spate of 'scam' Amazon calls

PUBLISHED: 15:57 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 21 January 2020

Suffolk Trading Standards are warning the public to be wary after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Suffolk Trading Standards are warning the public to be wary after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Archant

A warning has been issued to householders following a spate of scam telephone calls from fraudsters claiming to be from Amazon.

Trading Standards officers have had reports from residents who have received scam calls from a "fraudster pretending to be from Amazon", claiming that "your Amazon Prime subscription is due to expire".

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "Beware of telephone calls being made by a fraudster pretending to be from Amazon.

"We've had reports of calls being made from individuals claiming your Amazon Prime subscription is due to expire, and will be automatically taken from your account.

"The recorded message asks you to press one to cancel or to speak to customer services. The call then goes through to an individual who 'requires' your personal details.

"Another scam call claims that your Amazon Prime account is being cancelled and that bank details are required to refund this.

"If you receive such a call, HANG UP!

"Do not provide any personal information, your Amazon log in details, banking details or credit/debit card information."

Report any such calls to Trading Standards via 03454 040506.

Most Read

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Café in city park forced to close

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 20 restaurants in Norfolk you should visit according to The Michelin Guide

Lamb belly, artichoke and salsa verde at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market, which is one of 20 Norfolk restaurants in The Michelin Guide 2020 Credit: Denise Bradley

‘We warned care home mum was being attacked but they couldn’t stop it’

Roy Livermore and his sister Valerie Wheddon whose mum Doreen Livermore died six weeks after being pushed over by a resident in a care home. Photo: Archant

Van driver dies in crash near Sandringham

The A149 was closed between Babingley and Knights Hill after a lorry overturned Picture: Chris Bishop

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Shop closes down with sale of up to 90% off

House when it opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant library/House

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Tributes paid to teenager with ‘cheeky glint in his eye’

Tributes have been paid to Joseph Chapman. Pictures: Chapman family

Closure of pub was ‘death knell’ for village, as search goes on for new landlord

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers, who left the Dog Inn in December. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Is this the best Sunday roast in Norwich?

The Urban Eatery at The Fat Cat and Canary is doing things a bit differently in Norwich Pictures: The Fry Up Inspector

The 20 restaurants in Norfolk you should visit according to The Michelin Guide

Lamb belly, artichoke and salsa verde at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market, which is one of 20 Norfolk restaurants in The Michelin Guide 2020 Credit: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists