‘She will be missed’ - More tributes for mother who died off Norfolk coast

12 August, 2020 - 11:30
Family handout photo of Danielle Chilvers, 37, of Swaffham, who died Sunday after she went into the sea at Waxham to save her son who got into difficulty in a kayak. Photo credit: Family handout/PA Wire

Tributes have continued to pour in for a mother-of-two who died after she went into the sea to save her son.

Danielle Chilvers, 37, of Swaffham, died after trying to rescue her youngest son who had got into difficulty in a kayak.

The family were at the beach at Waxham, between Happisburgh and Hemsby, when the tragedy unfolded on Sunday, August 9.

Her former partner and father of her sons, Kevin Kazer, described her as “a wonderful person” who liked flowers and loved gardening.

Miss Chilvers had spent the past two years working tirelessly on her allotment with the Swaffham Community Allotments and Leisure Gardens Association (SCALGA) and scooped the best beginner award last year.

Jennifer Edwards, secretary and spokesperson for SCALGA, said it had been “a great shock” to those who had heard the news.

Speaking on behalf of the association, she said: “Danielle had the most beautiful allotment.

“She had an artistic touch and it was all of her little touches which made it such a wonderful place.

“She would spent and lot of time and energy on her allotment; painting pallets, her shed with colourful butterflies, having a scarecrow with a sombrero. It was really like a little fantasy land. So colourful.

“She put a lot into it. It really was the best kept allotment, least of all because she did so much to it.”

Mrs Edwards said not everyone had heard the news yet but that those who did know were “shocked”.

“She was always pleasant and she will be missed.”

Speaking about the incident itself, Mrs Edwards explained how the tides on Norfolk’s coast are “renowned for coming in quickly”.

She added: “If she thought a child was in danger, she would have wanted to help. I think most of us would have done the same.

“All the emergency services would have done everything they could but it was unfortunate they could not help her.”

Miss Chilvers also worked as a student support leader for Key Stage 4 students at the Nicholas Hamond Academy in Swaffham and was described as an integral member of the pastoral team by principal Mark Woodhouse.

He said: “We will all miss Dani very much and will spend many difficult moments grieving her loss but the impact of her work will live on as a legacy for many of our young people.”

