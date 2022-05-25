Scaffolding tower goes up in Norwich Cathedral

Scaffold covers the organ inside Norwich Cathedral at the start of rebuilding work. Master Of music Ashley Grote has helped plan the work - Credit: Sonya Duncan

In recent years, it has hosted a helter-skelter and the cast of a diplodocus.

But the latest structure at the heart of Norwich Cathedral is rather less likely to draw the crowds.

Scaffolding has been installed around the cathedral's historic organ, ahead of a £1.8m project which will see it removed and rebuilt.

Most of the organ's 6,655 pipes are to be removed for months of extensive and essential work.

Specialists Harrison and Harrison will transport each pipe to Durham for work, before they are reinstalled between January and March next year.

The project is being funded by money raised from the £2.5m They Shall Laugh and Sing Music Appeal.

Two digital organs will take the place of the cathedral organ once it has been dismantled.

Before removal starts, a free 'Battle of the Organs' recital will take place at 2pm on Friday. June 3.

The cathedral's master of music Ashley Grote has helped plan the work on its organ - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It will feature performances by all three of the cathedral’s organists – David Dunnett, Ashley Grote and George Inscoe - on three organs (the main one and two digital ones) at once.