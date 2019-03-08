Gallery

Lots of hot dogs at town's dachshund party

Sausage dog party Mr & Mrs Mable and Arthur Photo: Brittany Woodman Archant

A hot dog party drew dozens of lovers of dachshunds to Wymondham.

Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Harry & Arthur Photo: Brittany Woodman Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Harry & Arthur Photo: Brittany Woodman

More than 200 of short-legged, long-bodied breed, nicknamed the sausage dog, were in attendance at the debut of the event which was held at the Centre Paws at Barnards Farm on Saturday.

Tails were very much wagging as dogs took part in everything from racing to a fancy dress competition for owners and their four-legged friends.

Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Everyly & Isaac Photo: Brittany Woodman Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Everyly & Isaac Photo: Brittany Woodman

The event was organised by primary school teacher Kara Tooley, from Sparham, who is one of the administrators on the Dachshund around Fakenham social media group.

She said: "It went really well everyone seemed to have lots of fun. We had some hilarious entries in the dog show for the best dressed including a bride and groom and a man in a Hawaii themed outfit with his dog."

Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Roo Photo: Brittany Woodman Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Roo Photo: Brittany Woodman

The party is expected to have raised about £2,000 for the Red Foundation, who rehome dachshunds, and the Dachshund IVDD charity which supports dogs with back problems which is common in the breed.

Kara, whose own dog Lola took part, added: "We just do it because we love the breed and we want to raise as much money as we can."

Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Katie and Mable Photo: Brittany Woodman Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Katie and Mable Photo: Brittany Woodman

Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Poppy aged 7 and Milma Photo: Brittany Woodman Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Poppy aged 7 and Milma Photo: Brittany Woodman

Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Photo: Brittany Woodman Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Photo: Brittany Woodman

Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Frank Photo: Brittany Woodman Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Frank Photo: Brittany Woodman

Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Photo: Brittany Woodman Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Photo: Brittany Woodman

Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Organiser Carry Photo: Brittany Woodman Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Organiser Carry Photo: Brittany Woodman

Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Yo Yo the hula girl Photo: Brittany Woodman Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Yo Yo the hula girl Photo: Brittany Woodman

Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Bertie enjoying a puppacinoPhoto: Brittany Woodman Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Bertie enjoying a puppacinoPhoto: Brittany Woodman

Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Woody Photo: Brittany Woodman Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Woody Photo: Brittany Woodman

Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Photo: Brittany Woodman Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Photo: Brittany Woodman

Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Photo: Brittany Woodman Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Photo: Brittany Woodman

Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Ronnie Photo: Brittany Woodman Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Ronnie Photo: Brittany Woodman

Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Photo: Brittany Woodman Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Photo: Brittany Woodman

Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Photo: Brittany Woodman Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Photo: Brittany Woodman

Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Harry & Arthur Photo: Brittany Woodman Sausage Dog Party Wymondham Harry & Arthur Photo: Brittany Woodman