Get set for 'The Saturday Night Spectacular' at the Out There Festival

PUBLISHED: 17:18 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 14 September 2019

Russell Turner aka Pirate Billy at this years Out There Festival. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Thousands of people have flocked to Great Yarmouth on the opening day of an international festival.

Melanie Kidd and Daisy Rushfourth at this years Out There Festival. Picture: Ella WilkinsonMelanie Kidd and Daisy Rushfourth at this years Out There Festival. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

With the 12th year of the Out There Festival transforming parks and areas around the town, the Seachange Arts produced bonanza is set to showcase more than 100 hours of entirely free entertainment this weekend.

Laura Suchi at this years Out There Festival. Picture: Ella WilkinsonLaura Suchi at this years Out There Festival. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Audiences have been treated to performances including circus, street arts, acrobatics, comedy, music and more all this afternoon (Saturday).

Out there Festival 2019Out there Festival 2019

And tonight, the opening day draws to a thrilling conclusion.

Savannah, Derry and Layla at this years Out There Festival. PIcture: Ella WilkinsonSavannah, Derry and Layla at this years Out There Festival. PIcture: Ella Wilkinson

The Saturday night spectacular from Generik Vapeur and Gorilla Circus is billed as a "high-octane call-to-arms for humanity's future."

The procession starts from Trafalgar Road from 9pm, and is expected to last for about 90 minutes.

Joe Mackintosh, director, said: "The Saturday Night Spectacular this year is of huge significance.

"Thank You For Having Us is the result of ten years of co-operation between SeaChange Arts and French street art titans Générik Vapeur, who have formed a collaborative performance with the brilliant and young UK company, Gorilla Circus.

"The performance is the first major large scale outdoor show made by a UK and French company for about 25 years."

