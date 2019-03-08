Video

Get set for 'The Saturday Night Spectacular' at the Out There Festival

Thousands of people have flocked to Great Yarmouth on the opening day of an international festival.

With the 12th year of the Out There Festival transforming parks and areas around the town, the Seachange Arts produced bonanza is set to showcase more than 100 hours of entirely free entertainment this weekend.

Audiences have been treated to performances including circus, street arts, acrobatics, comedy, music and more all this afternoon (Saturday).

And tonight, the opening day draws to a thrilling conclusion.

The Saturday night spectacular from Generik Vapeur and Gorilla Circus is billed as a "high-octane call-to-arms for humanity's future."

The procession starts from Trafalgar Road from 9pm, and is expected to last for about 90 minutes.

Joe Mackintosh, director, said: "The Saturday Night Spectacular this year is of huge significance.

"Thank You For Having Us is the result of ten years of co-operation between SeaChange Arts and French street art titans Générik Vapeur, who have formed a collaborative performance with the brilliant and young UK company, Gorilla Circus.

"The performance is the first major large scale outdoor show made by a UK and French company for about 25 years."