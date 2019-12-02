Langleys to switch off music for quiet hour every Saturday

Langleys toy shop at the Royal Arcade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A toy store is helping customers with autism enjoy their Christmas shopping with a 'quiet hour'.

Langleys toy store, in The Royal Arcade, hosts the event in its first hour of trading every Saturday from 9am to 10am.

During that time it will turn off music in the store, switch off any flashing or noisy toys to provide a peacefully shopping environment for adults and children.

You may also want to watch:

The event has been running from the start of the year and store manager David Ogden said customer feedback has praised the shop for showing its support.

Mr Ogden said: "The only thing we really do is we do not turn the music on for the first hour and just tell the staff to be more aware and it's a quiet hour. We try not to get deliveries at that time.

"It's busy all of the time [at Christmas] but we do still try at least not to play the music, that's the least we can do really."

The store holds a similar quiet hour at its collectable store, in Gentleman's Walk, on a Saturday morning.

On its promotional poster the shop wrote: "Our aim is to make it an easier shopping environment for adults and children who are on the autism spectrum."