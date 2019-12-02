Search

Advanced search

Langleys to switch off music for quiet hour every Saturday

PUBLISHED: 15:21 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 02 December 2019

Langleys toy shop at the Royal Arcade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Langleys toy shop at the Royal Arcade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A toy store is helping customers with autism enjoy their Christmas shopping with a 'quiet hour'.

Langleys toy store, in The Royal Arcade, hosts the event in its first hour of trading every Saturday from 9am to 10am.

During that time it will turn off music in the store, switch off any flashing or noisy toys to provide a peacefully shopping environment for adults and children.

You may also want to watch:

The event has been running from the start of the year and store manager David Ogden said customer feedback has praised the shop for showing its support.

Mr Ogden said: "The only thing we really do is we do not turn the music on for the first hour and just tell the staff to be more aware and it's a quiet hour. We try not to get deliveries at that time.

"It's busy all of the time [at Christmas] but we do still try at least not to play the music, that's the least we can do really."

The store holds a similar quiet hour at its collectable store, in Gentleman's Walk, on a Saturday morning.

On its promotional poster the shop wrote: "Our aim is to make it an easier shopping environment for adults and children who are on the autism spectrum."

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston has been closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

Reindeer escapes from Christmas event

A reindeer - probably looking similar to this one - was on the loose in north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Paedophile teacher choked to death in prison

John McKno. Picture: Contributed

Norwich City transfer rumour: City interested in AC Milan midfielder

Norwich City are reportedly monitoring the development of young Italian midfielder Tommaso Pobega

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston has been closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

Reindeer escapes from Christmas event

A reindeer - probably looking similar to this one - was on the loose in north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Paedophile teacher choked to death in prison

John McKno. Picture: Contributed

Norwich City transfer rumour: City interested in AC Milan midfielder

Norwich City are reportedly monitoring the development of young Italian midfielder Tommaso Pobega

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Serious collision between bus and car on A149

The A149 at Old Hunstanton Road has been closed following a crash involving a bus. Picture Twitter/JonnyWilliams

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Father of teenage crash victim’s emotional plea for motorists to pay attention

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

General Election 2019: Firms expanding despite Brexit fears

Fountains Fresh MD Jack Hanson with Elizabeth Truss at its cold store near Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Todd shows Arsenal what they could have had

Todd Cantwell celebrates scoring City's second goal against his boyhood club Arsenal on Sunday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists