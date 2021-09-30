'Fight our corner' - what must happen after Sarah Everard's murder

Opinion

Published: 3:48 PM September 30, 2021

Six months ago, as a murder investigation was launched into the death of Sarah Everard and protests began around the country, EDP reporters shared their experiences of safety in Norfolk.

Now, as Sarah's murderer Wayne Couzens is handed a whole life sentence, they have again spoken about what the last six months have meant.

We cannot expect to carry the burden any longer

Donna-Lousie Bishop, 36

Six months ago, I spoke out about women’s right to safety and how it is not a privilege but something each and every one of us is entitled to. Unfortunately, we are still a long way off from that reassurance.

As details emerged about Sarah Everard’s murder, I felt a ripple effect of fear and unease. I’m sure I am not alone in this. And while her death is an absolute tragedy, it was empowering to see people unite in movements such as Reclaim the Streets.

But it is still not enough.

When news of Sabina Nessa hit the headlines, I was in disbelief. How could something so horrific happen during a five-minute walk home? I had to put the route into Google Maps to see it for myself. I’m not ashamed to admit that I cried. Now I just feel angry.

Being a mum to three boys, a friend asked me how it feels knowing that I can make a real difference. I do feel a huge responsibility to change the conversation surrounding women’s safety, and I am proud that I have the opportunity to include my children in that.

This is an issue we all need to take responsibility for. Women should no longer be expected to carry the burden of personal safety themselves.

It's hard to see when change will come

Lauren Fitchett, 29

The protests after Sarah Everard's murder, the outpouring of grief and waves of anger across the country made it feel like change was possible.

We knew it wouldn't be quick. The problems are systemic, entrenched, centuries-old. It will take significant societal change for there to be a noticeable difference.

But we hoped, at the least, that it wouldn't get worse. That, for a time, women could feel safe walking home.

Since then, Sabina Nessa has been killed doing just that.

Hers is just one name we have heard. There are dozens we haven't.

Local figures showed that 22pc of all crime reported in Norfolk relates to domestic abuse. A string of drink spikings in Norwich have left women feeling vulnerable.

There is little to take solace in. Little comfort for women. We must, still, be on our guard. We must still step out the front door knowing the day-to-day journeys men take for granted, for us, could be fatal.

And what is most disheartening is not that nothing has changed since Sarah Everard's death. It's that it's hard to see when it will.

We need to start challenging concerning behaviour

Jessica Long, 28

Following the horrific death of Sarah Everard in March the conversations around the safety of women were heartening and far too late in coming. I was having discussions with my family around the dinner table and quizzing my brother and dad about how they interact with women.

My male friends were messaging me asking how they could help women feel safe and for those few weeks it did seem we were getting somewhere.

But like many talking points in the national sphere, this very soon dissolved and it felt like we were back to where we started.

In the last couple of weeks I have been in situations in which men have made me feel very, very uncomfortable. One which sticks in the mind was at an Italian restaurant where I was enjoying dinner with four of my friends.

A group of middle-aged men were sitting at a table near to us and a points throughout the night turned their chairs round to stare at us and make comments.

At one point they were leaning back and sipping their drinks like they were watching a show. One of them uttered something like 'it's okay my wife is at home'.

Not once did anyone in the restaurant say anything to them or even think there were doing something wrong. Until people start challenging men at all ends of the scale, we are not going to get change for all those women who have been abused or lost their lives.

Speak up and fight our corner

Emily Thomson, 24

Following Sarah Everard’s death, there was this impalpable feeling and energy created by the collective anger of women. I felt hopeful.

But as the days and weeks passed, it seems our shouts for change have once again been silenced into whispers.

Earlier this month the life of 28-year-old Sabina Nessa was also cruelly taken by a man which has again stirred the conversation.

But women’s safety is a deep-rooted, systemic issue and I fear the only way we will see the changes we need is if women’s bodies keep appearing.

After the last article where I revealed my own uncomfortable experiences, my partner, dad and brother were shocked and angered, and asked “what can I do?”

However, I also know of men who felt attacked by our cause and responded with, “that’s not all men” or “I don’t do that”. But not participating in these behaviours is simply not enough.

I believe the only way we have any hope of change is if men support women - speak up, call out behaviours and help fight our corner with action.







