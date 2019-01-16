Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

54-year-old apprentice proves it’s never too late to live your dream

16 January, 2019 - 16:59
Sarah Eley became an apprentice after she was 50. Picture: supplied by Joe Baker

Sarah Eley became an apprentice after she was 50. Picture: supplied by Joe Baker

Archant

One of the faces of a new national campaign urging more people to become apprentices has proved it’s never too late to live your dream.

The Department for Education’s Fire it Up campaign is designed to raise awareness about the huge variety of apprenticeship options available for people of all ages and backgrounds.

And one of the stars of the new campaign, which includes national TV and social media adverts and a new ‘one-stop shop’ website, is Sarah Eley, 54, from Cromer, who works as an apprentice nursing assistant in the ophthalmology department at Cromer Hospital.

In 2015, after more than 30 years of working in an office environment and feeling increasingly unfulfilled, she took up an apprenticeship at the age of 50. She swapped her position as a customer relations manager for a telecoms company to pursue her lifelong ambition to work in nursing.

Mrs Eley, a mother-of-one from Southrepps, near Cromer, who has worked at the hospital for four years, said: “No-one thinks you can retrain for a new career in your 50s but I think I’m living proof that you can. I’ve done it.

“I applied for the nursing assistant apprenticeship scheme at Cromer Hospital and since doing it and working in the hospital I feel I am a happier person, I’m more fulfilled.

“I’m proud of what I have achieved and that’s reflected in the reaction I get from the patients. It takes some guts to change career completely at that age but if it’s something you are passionate about and care about – go for it.

“The apprenticeship scheme gave me the opportunity to fulfil my dream and become a nursing assistant, something I had always wanted to do. And now I want to help others explore career options through apprenticeships.

“Although the money side of things is slightly less than I was earning before, the job satisfaction that I get from my work now is worth a lot more than wages.”

She is one of the video case studies on the campaign website and her story will be shared across the apprenticeship social channels.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pair taken to hospital after two vehicle crash

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service along with ambulance and police are dealing with an incident on Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Fire and Rescue

TV presenter Jake Humphrey involved in late night crash

TV presenter Jake Humphrey posted a video of the aftermath of a crash in East Heckington, Lincolshire. Picture: Jake Humphrey

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Norwich City FC gives houseboat owners just four days to leave riverbank

Boat owner Ben Wallace aboard his house boat, Tiramisu. Photo: Luke Powell

Missing person from Cromer found

Cheryl Spriggs, of Cromer, who has been reported as missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

TV presenter Jake Humphrey involved in late night crash

TV presenter Jake Humphrey posted a video of the aftermath of a crash in East Heckington, Lincolshire. Picture: Jake Humphrey

Missing person from Cromer found

Cheryl Spriggs, of Cromer, who has been reported as missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Gritters called to deal with Norfolk weather warning

A gritting lorry out on the roads. Picture: Ian Burt

Leeds boss Bielsa admits he has spied on Norwich City and every other Championship team this season

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa admitted to spying on a Derby training session last week Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists