November 27, 2020

Caregiver, Sara Tink, with flowers and a teddy bear from the team at Home Instead Senior Care in Norwich for her hard work over ten years - Credit: HOME INSTEAD

It was a moment which changed her life forever, but after reeling from her mother's stroke, Sara Tink decided it was her calling to become a carer.

The former hairdresser, of Thorpe St Andrew, recently celebrated ten years of caring for elderly people in the community as part of Home Instead Senior Care Norwich, and for the past decade she has enabled seniors across the area to stay living at home when they require professional care.

It was after her mum suffered a life-changing stroke that she decided to give up her job as a hairdresser to become her mum's full-time carer.

Taking on this role showed Ms Tink the importance of caring for loved ones in their own home, and how it can be achieved for many elderly people who are happier and more comfortable in the comfort of their own four walls.

And those moments spent looking after her mum is what spurred her on to join the at-home care provider, Home Instead Norwich, in late 2010.

The franchise had only been set up for just eight months, after it was launched by owners Chris and Akie Carter, but Ms Tink has remained there ever since.

She said: “Caring for my mum gave me the push to start my career in the care sector.

"My journey started working as a health care assistant at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in several wards.

"I enjoyed the job, but realised how much I prefer having a one-to-one approach, where I can get to know the individual I care for. I get that in my role at Home Instead Norwich, hence why I have worked for them for many years.

“I have seen the company grow over the years, and I very much like the ethos and the standard of care offered to clients. It makes me proud to be part of such a great team.”

Sara Tink was thanked for her 10 years in the job at Home Instead Senior Care in Norwich. - Credit: HOME INSTEAD

Ms Tink was presented with a bunch of flowers and teddy bear as a mark of her dedication to her clients - a role she still takes as seriously today as she did all those years ago.

And while the support offered varies from person to person, Ms Tink can usually be found helping individuals with personal care, meal preparation, and light housekeeping, as well as providing much-needed companionship.

Owner Mr Carter added: “Sara is an inspiration.

"She is always thinking about how she can help and support her clients and always goes out of her way to make a difference by really getting to know their personalities and interests.

"We are very proud to have Sara on our team - here’s to the next decade of having her working with our clients.”

Home Instead Norwich, which employs 105 members of staff, provides care enabling the elderly to remain living at home for as long as possible. It was recently given the thumbs up by its care givers as a safe and positive company to work for, with 100pc of its staff saying they feel proud to work there.

Mr Carter said: “We take time to care, both for our clients and our care givers, and are committed to providing safe and comfortable environments for people to work in, so it is great to know that we are getting it right. We are so pleased to know that our care givers feel safe and have remained so positive during these uncertain times.

"The results endorse the difference we are making to the people's lives - something we feel honoured to do.”

The franchise also celebrated its 10-year anniversary on February 1, this year, helping over 1,000 clients.