A woman from Poringland is celebrating life changing weight loss that has seen her go from a size 22 to a size 8.

Sara Cunningham before and after her Slimming World weight loss. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World Sara Cunningham before and after her Slimming World weight loss. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Sara Cunningham, 43, from Howe Lane, was recently awarded ‘biggest loser’ in her slimming group after trimming down to her goal weight by losing more than seven stone.

The mum of two explained after being overweight for all of her adult life, she was determined to turn her health around after she had her children.

Mrs Cunningham said: “I had tried several diets in the past but could never stick to them as they didn’t teach me how to change habits of a lifetime.

“The turning point came for me when I realised I needed to be a healthier mum for my children and I wanted to be a good role model.”

Mrs Cunningham credits Poringland Slimming World for helping her take the first step in discovering a new love for being active and said the group has changed her life.

She said: “As I lost weight I became more active as I found it easier to move, my breathing became easier and I have more energy.

“I have increased my ability to run and I have found a love for power hoop.”