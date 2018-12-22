Search

Santa visits dementia support group

22 December, 2018 - 17:54
Santa visits Wymondham Dementia Support Group. Photo: Wymondham Dementia Support Group

Wymondham Dementia Support Group

Santa visited Ketts Park in Wymondham on Friday to share some Christmas cheer to the Wymondham Dementia Support Group (WDSG).

The annual Christmas gathering was attended by around 150 people from those people living with dementia, their carers and families and volunteers, most everyone came in their festive jumpers and costumes.

Lady Pippa Dannat, the patron of the charity, also visited to wish everyone a wonderful Christmas and thanked the volunteers for all their dedication and commitment throughout the year.

The WDSG cafe meets every Monday morning of the year (except bank holiday Mondays) from 10am to noon and every Friday of the year from 10am to 1pm at the Fairland Church Centre in Wymondham. The charity also offers a wide range of activities for those with dementia and their carers.

To find out more about WDSG, visit www.wymondham-dementia-support-group.org.uk

