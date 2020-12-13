Community enjoys festive visit from Santa

Published: 4:26 PM December 13, 2020

Santa visited Sporle on Saturday, December 12, to hand out treats and lift spirits in the community. - Credit: Stephanie Slade

Youngsters and elderly residents in a west Norfolk village were treated to an early Christmas present on Saturday thanks to a special visit from Santa.

The event, which saw Santa travel through Sporle near Swaffham on Saturday, December 12 handing out gifts was the idea of Charlotte Axtell, who wanted to do something to raise spirits after a difficult year.

Various businesses donated or supported the event, including employees from Tesco, Dan Orange Electrical, The Little Hair Shop and Steve Pitcher who made and donated wood for Santa's sleigh.

Local businesses came together in Sporle to create a Christmas event to lift people's spirits. - Credit: Stephanie Slade

Santa, accompanied by elves, was driven through the town posing for photographs and delivering gifts to people's doorsteps.

Mrs Axtell, who works in the village post office, said: "I thought It would be really nice to do something.

"Lots of the local businesses have come forward to help us create something really special this year.

“It’s so nice to give back to the community."