News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Community enjoys festive visit from Santa

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 4:26 PM December 13, 2020   
Santa in Sporle

Santa visited Sporle on Saturday, December 12, to hand out treats and lift spirits in the community. - Credit: Stephanie Slade

Youngsters and elderly residents in a west Norfolk village were treated to an early Christmas present on Saturday thanks to a special visit from Santa.

The event, which saw Santa travel through Sporle near Swaffham on Saturday, December 12 handing out gifts was the idea of Charlotte Axtell, who wanted to do something to raise spirits after a difficult year.

Various businesses donated or supported the event, including employees from Tesco, Dan Orange Electrical, The Little Hair Shop and Steve Pitcher who made and donated wood for Santa's sleigh.

Local business owners and employees who helped the create a Christmas event in Sporle

Local businesses came together in Sporle to create a Christmas event to lift people's spirits. - Credit: Stephanie Slade

Santa, accompanied by elves, was driven through the town posing for photographs and delivering gifts to people's doorsteps.

Mrs Axtell, who works in the village post office, said: "I thought It would be really nice to do something.

You may also want to watch:

"Lots of the local businesses have come forward to help us create something really special this year.

“It’s so nice to give back to the community."

Most Read

  1. 1 Pupils and staff told to stay home after Covid case at school
  2. 2 As region nears coronavirus tier review, NHS bosses issue warning
  3. 3 'Disgraceful' - Woman's anger as parcel is 'dumped in road' by courier
  1. 4 'So sad to see our café empty' - owner's anger at tier rules
  2. 5 Eight more patients with coronavirus die at N&N
  3. 6 Norwich's smallest pub loses half its lunch trade due to Tier 2 rules
  4. 7 Multi-million pound road shake-ups for string of Norwich streets
  5. 8 Norfolk couple want to share the land beside their mill with campers
  6. 9 People urged not to walk too close to cliff edges
  7. 10 City busy with shoppers amid countdown to Christmas

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Further increase in coronavirus rates across Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Mum's anger as son is refused driving test - because car was 'too dirty'

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Football stadium will be demolished to make way for houses

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Criminal investigation into 'sickening' smell at Norfolk chicken factory

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus