Children and the elderly to receive extra gift from Santa

Children and elderly people in a Norfolk village will be able to receive an extra gift from Santa and his elves this festive season.

All Sporle Primary School children under the age of 12 as well as elderly residents will be filled with Christmas cheer this year as Father Christmas delivers them a present.

Charlotte Axtell, who works in the village’s post office, came up with the idea after seeing and hearing of people feeling low due to the current lockdown.

“I was sat at home and was speaking to the parents at the school and they were all feeling sad due to the year we have had,” she said.

“I thought It would be really nice to do something. Lots of the local businesses have come forward to help us create something really special this year.

“It’s so nice to give back to the community.”

Santa complete with his sleigh and elves will be coming to Sporle on December 12 at 4.30pm.

To make sure your child or elderly resident receives a gift, message your road name to santasporlevisit@gmail.com or text 07948235816.