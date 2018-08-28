Search

The show must go on! Santa sees children despite being thrown from sleigh as horses bolt

PUBLISHED: 22:20 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 22:55 06 December 2018

Santa's horse carriage crashed against the church wall after the horses became distressed and bolted at Reepham Festival of Light. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Santa�s horse carriage crashed against the church wall after the horses became distressed and bolted at Reepham Festival of Light. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Archant

The annual Festival of Light in Reepham ended in chaos after two horses pulling Santa’s sleigh became spooked and bolted, throwing him and two other people from the back.

Santa's horse carriage crashed against the church wall after the horses became distressed and bolted at the Reepham Festival of Light. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood



The incident happened on Thursday teatime around 5.35pm as crowds gathered to see the town’s Christmas lights switched on.

Jamie Honeywood, visual curator at the Eastern Daily Press, said: “The horses got spooked and sprinted off down the road, luckily not hitting anyone.

“The leash that the horses were tied to snapped and people were flung from the carriage. It eventually stopped outside the Spar.

The carriage drivers at the Reepham Festival of Light. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

“Santa seemed pretty shocked like most of the families, but he was quickly checked over by a medic and wanted to head back to the grotto so he could see the children.”

Jools Line, an attendee at the event, posted on Facebook: “No one was hurt which was a miracle, only Santa’s pride was a bit damaged.

“The horses were eventually found in the grounds of the old rectory and were said to be none the worse for their ordeal. “

Organisers of the event have been approached for comment.

Santa kept the Christmas spirit alive after being a part of the horse carriage crash he quickly ran into his grotto to see the children who were waiting for him. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

More as this story develops.

Topic Tags:

