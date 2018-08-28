Keep a look out for Santa’s Sleigh, as it raises money for good causes

See where Santa'’s sleigh will be in the Dereham area. Picture: Bradley Tooke Archant

Santa’s sleigh will be visiting the Dereham area again throughout December raising money for local causes.

Dereham and District Round Table will bring the sleigh to the streets of Dereham, Toftwood, Mattishall, Swanton Morley, Scarning and Shipdham this year.

Last year they raised £5,572.79 from the sleigh collections towards a charity fund which gets redistributed to worthy causes in the community.

In the last year, Dereham Round Table has helped to raise funds for Scarning Pre-school’s garden project, training for local scout leaders and support for Dereham Town under 7s football team.

The round table is a charity organisation for men between 18 and 45 who meet up to ‘do more’ within the local area. The charity also participates in events including Segway racing, clay pigeon shooting and axe throwing.

if you would like to join them or find out more about how they help in the community, visit www.derehamroundtable.co.uk