Would you want a present from Santa Paws?

Santa Paws bringing Christmas cheer to his four-legged friend four-year-old Popsy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Pups of all ages were given the chance to meet their festive hero as Santa Paws returned to Norwich.

Benji, left, five-months-old, and Robyn, one, in the aueue to meet Santa Paws at his Grotto at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Benji, left, five-months-old, and Robyn, one, in the aueue to meet Santa Paws at his Grotto at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

After a knockout debut in 2014, the Santa's Grotto for Dog's returned to The Norwich Forum on Saturday for the sixth year in a row, with hundreds of pooches and their owners queueing round the block to meet Santa Woof Woof.

While some were over the moon to pose with the 6ft half-dog, half-human Santa hybrid, others approached the grotto with trepidation.

Jayne Evans, events and partnerships manager at The Forum, said: "Santa's Grotto for Dogs is the highlight of my Christmas. This is the sixth year and none of us ever dreamed it would be so popular. Seeing so many dogs, in Christmas outfits, and all the happy families gathering for a bit of seasonal silliness - and donating money to local animal charities - is always a huge delight."

The event is expected to have raised thousands for the local RSPCA branch.

Sisters Louise, left, and Zoie Molesworth, and their dog, Oakley, 21-months-old, meet Santa Paws at his Grotto. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Sisters Louise, left, and Zoie Molesworth, and their dog, Oakley, 21-months-old, meet Santa Paws at his Grotto. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elf Fergie, three, ready to meet Santa Paws at his Grotto at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Elf Fergie, three, ready to meet Santa Paws at his Grotto at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Popsy, four, and her family, meet Santa Paws at his Grotto. From left, Thomas Wright holding 11-months-old Willow, Lisa Rix, and Skyla Rix, eight. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Popsy, four, and her family, meet Santa Paws at his Grotto. From left, Thomas Wright holding 11-months-old Willow, Lisa Rix, and Skyla Rix, eight. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Santa Paws comes nose to nose with Badger as Badger and Spike meet him at his Grotto at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Santa Paws comes nose to nose with Badger as Badger and Spike meet him at his Grotto at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elf Frankie, aged seven, savours the prospect of meeting Santa Paws at his Grotto at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Elf Frankie, aged seven, savours the prospect of meeting Santa Paws at his Grotto at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Santa Paws bringing Christmas cheer to one of his four-legged friends. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Santa Paws bringing Christmas cheer to one of his four-legged friends. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY