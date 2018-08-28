Search

Santa is ready to sleigh through north Norfolk town’s roads in charity appeal

PUBLISHED: 11:15 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:16 04 December 2018

Launching the North Walsham Round Table Santa's Sleigh appeal, were, from left, Jason Baglin, Matthew Smith, Julie Potter, Leyla Potter, seven, David Turner as Santa and Ed Margarson. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Launching the North Walsham Round Table Santa's Sleigh appeal, were, from left, Jason Baglin, Matthew Smith, Julie Potter, Leyla Potter, seven, David Turner as Santa and Ed Margarson. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Archant

The streets of North Walsham will soon welcome Father Christmas and his elves as the town’s Round Table group gets ready for its annual festive fundraiser.

North Walsham and District Round Table will start its Santa’s Sleigh appeal on Monday, December 10, when they will take their illuminated sleigh to different parts of town between 6pm and 8.30pm.

This year, the group has joined forces with North Walsham Play, and proceeds will go towards more play facilities, as well as other good causes, around North Walsham.

Ed Margarson, fundraising officer, said the event was one of the Round Table’s biggest fundraisers of the year. He said: “We go street to street, and cover most streets in town. Last year, we raise just over £3,000 in the collection.

They sleigh will also be at the town’s Waitrose supermarket on December 9 and the Sainsbury’s on December 15, both during the day.

