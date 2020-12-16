Santa fundraiser hits the streets - but no beard sharing allowed
- Credit: Dereham and District Round Table
A Norfolk group is making sure Santa Claus comes to town this year with its annual charity fundraiser for local causes.
Dereham and District Round Table (DDRT), a social group of male professionals, has organised for Father Christmas to visit mid-Norfolk’s streets on his sleigh, with some Covid-conscious changes this year.
Organiser Ryan Seamour said: “This year is the first ever year that we’ve not done door-knocking for donations, but we’ve found it to be one of our best years for people turning out [to see Santa].”
The organisation is encouraging people to donate online where possible, and Santa himself is abiding by social distancing measures.
Mr Seamour said: “It’s difficult. In past years, we shared a beard, but obviously that’s even more frowned upon this year!”
Mr Seamour added that any physical money they collect also has to be isolated for 48 hours before it can be handled, slowing down the counting process.
DDRT has been working with local charities for 20 years, and has run its Santa Claus event for at least the last decade.
Between this event and their annual gin festival, the group raises £10,000 to £12,000 every year, with all of the money going to the mid-Norfolk foodbank and other worthy local causes who have made successful bids for funds.
Mr Seamour added: “Really, this year, the focus isn’t on the money raised, it’s about bringing joy to people and seeing the looks and smiles on people’s faces.
“We’ve added extra routes in this year, as we really want to spread that Christmas cheer to as many people as possible in the local area, because it’s been a bit of a horrible year. If we can make people happy at the end of it, fantastic.”
Remaining visits include Greenfields Road (Dec 17, 6pm), Northgate Road and Beetley (Dec 19, 4pm), Hillcrest Road (Dec 20, 4pm) and Middlemarch Road (Dec 23, 4pm).
Details of exact routes can be found on DDRT’S Facebook page and the sleigh can be tracked in real-time at: http://www.viewranger.com/buddybeacon/santa2013/
Donations to the sleigh can be made at: https://app.donater.co.uk/?#/donate/DDRTSleigh