250 children enjoy the Santa Experience on the Mannington Estate

Santa experience at the Mannington Estate. Picture: Mannington Estate Archant

More than 250 children enjoyed meeting Father Christmas at the Mannington Estate in north Norfolk.

It was part of the ‘Santa Experience at Mannington’, which raised £4500 for the Break charity.

Break has been making life better for vulnerable children and young people across East Anglia for 50 years.

A spokesman for the estate said: “It was the first year that Mannington has run this event and it was a great success with over 250 children enjoying the fun.

“The children enjoyed an elf trail which led to Santa’s hideaway in the rarely opened hall, the Walpole family home.

“There were gifts for the children and they made baubles and reindeer food before making special wishes for children less fortunate than themselves.”

Mannington Gardens re-open on May 26, 2019 but walks and trails around the hall are open all year round and events begin in April 2019.