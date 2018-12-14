Search

Advanced search

250 children enjoy the Santa Experience on the Mannington Estate

14 December, 2018 - 15:04
Santa experience at the Mannington Estate. Picture: Mannington Estate

Santa experience at the Mannington Estate. Picture: Mannington Estate

Archant

More than 250 children enjoyed meeting Father Christmas at the Mannington Estate in north Norfolk.

It was part of the ‘Santa Experience at Mannington’, which raised £4500 for the Break charity.

Break has been making life better for vulnerable children and young people across East Anglia for 50 years.

A spokesman for the estate said: “It was the first year that Mannington has run this event and it was a great success with over 250 children enjoying the fun.

“The children enjoyed an elf trail which led to Santa’s hideaway in the rarely opened hall, the Walpole family home.

“There were gifts for the children and they made baubles and reindeer food before making special wishes for children less fortunate than themselves.”

Mannington Gardens re-open on May 26, 2019 but walks and trails around the hall are open all year round and events begin in April 2019.

Most Read

Man in his 30s stabbed in Norwich

The area where the incident occurred on St Augustines Street. Picture: Archant

Here comes the snow! Weather warning issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Snow in Norwich back in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Dishonest’ solicitor struck off for misleading client

Richard Clegg, director of GMS Law, has been struck off. Photo: Screenshot of GMSLaw.co.uk

The many lives of serial Norfolk conwoman Natalie Rivers

Natalie Rivers was jailed for 20 months for theft.

‘It makes me sick it got that bad’: Ex-staff member lifts lid on care home suddenly ordered to shut

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Here comes the snow! Weather warning issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Snow in Norwich back in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Dishonest’ solicitor struck off for misleading client

Richard Clegg, director of GMS Law, has been struck off. Photo: Screenshot of GMSLaw.co.uk

Video Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from ice skating to meeting reindeer

Norwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Waveney Valley’s Lee Cook claims impressive win in Beccles Turkey Trot

Beccles Turkey Trot winner Lee Cook faces the camera Picture: WAVENEY AC

Man in his 30s stabbed in Norwich

The area where the incident occurred on St Augustines Street. Picture: Archant
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast