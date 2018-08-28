Search

Can you find Santa’s naughty elves?

PUBLISHED: 11:50 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:06 13 November 2018

Councillor Paul claussen and Santa looking for cheeky elves in Attleborough. Picture: Breckland Council

Councillor Paul claussen and Santa looking for cheeky elves in Attleborough. Picture: Breckland Council

Archant

Santa Claus has lost more than 100 of his naughty elves who have escaped from the North Pole to hide in shops across Breckland.

From November 10 until December 31 residents in Swaffham, Watton, Dereham, Thetford and Attleborough are asked to keep a look out in these town’s independent shops, libraries and leisure centres to see if any elves have hid there.

The first 250 people to find 11 elves and one of the five golden elves will receive a reward with a £250 voucher up for grabs.

Councillor Paul Claussen, executive member of place said: “I’m delighted that Santa has asked the residents of Breckland to help him find the elves and I encourage every child and adult to help him on this special mission.”

To see which shops the elves may be hiding in go to www.breckland.gov.uk/elves, with the further five golden elves hiding at ShopAppy.com.

A form must be completed on the Breckland site or in store.

