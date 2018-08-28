Santa ditches reindeer for fighter jet in airbase visit
PUBLISHED: 10:04 21 December 2018
Archant
Father Christmas has upgraded his reindeer and sleigh for a multi-million pound fighter jet after a visit to RAF base in Suffolk.
Around 1,000 children took part in 25 festive activities organised by squadrons and volunteers from across the US Air Force 48th Fighter Wing on base at RAF Lakenheath, near Thetford.
Children got to meet Santa, who arrived on his new found transport, an F-15 Strike Eagle, and enjoyed bouncy castles and holiday crafts.
Event organiser, Captain Andrew Lyons, said: “We tried to incorporate the whole wing into this event. We had a variety of fun activities, games, food and drinks for the kids, free of charge.”
Miriam Grunert, event planning and coordination volunteer and party attendee said: “My kids loved attending the Christmas party and are still talking about the bounce houses.
“They loved the Christmas crafts and music. And who can say no to Santa Claus showing up in an F-15?”