Santa ditches reindeer for fighter jet in airbase visit

PUBLISHED: 10:04 21 December 2018

Santa Claus waves at Liberty Wing families during the 48th Fighter Wing Children's Holiday Party at Royal Air Force Lakenheath. Picture: U.S. Air Force photo by Madeline Herzog

Archant

Father Christmas has upgraded his reindeer and sleigh for a multi-million pound fighter jet after a visit to RAF base in Suffolk.

Santa Claus visits Liberty Wing families during the 48th Fighter Wing Children's Holiday Party at Royal Air Force Lakenheath. Mr. Claus arrived to the party in an F-15E Strike Eagle. Picture: U.S. Air Force photo by Madeline HerzogSanta Claus visits Liberty Wing families during the 48th Fighter Wing Children's Holiday Party at Royal Air Force Lakenheath. Mr. Claus arrived to the party in an F-15E Strike Eagle. Picture: U.S. Air Force photo by Madeline Herzog

Around 1,000 children took part in 25 festive activities organised by squadrons and volunteers from across the US Air Force 48th Fighter Wing on base at RAF Lakenheath, near Thetford.

Liberty Wing families participate in holiday crafts during the 48th Fighter Wing Children's Holiday Party at Royal Air Force Lakenheath. Picture: U.S. Air Force photo by Madeline HerzogLiberty Wing families participate in holiday crafts during the 48th Fighter Wing Children's Holiday Party at Royal Air Force Lakenheath. Picture: U.S. Air Force photo by Madeline Herzog

Children got to meet Santa, who arrived on his new found transport, an F-15 Strike Eagle, and enjoyed bouncy castles and holiday crafts.

Liberty Wing families await Santa Claus' arrival during the 48th Fighter Wing Children's Holiday Party at Royal Air Force Lakenheath Picture: U.S. Air Force photo by Madeline HerzogLiberty Wing families await Santa Claus' arrival during the 48th Fighter Wing Children's Holiday Party at Royal Air Force Lakenheath Picture: U.S. Air Force photo by Madeline Herzog

Event organiser, Captain Andrew Lyons, said: “We tried to incorporate the whole wing into this event. We had a variety of fun activities, games, food and drinks for the kids, free of charge.”

A 48th Fighter Wing Children's Holiday Party guest catches a candy cane with a fishing pole at Royal Air Force Lakenheath. Picture: U.S. Air Force photo by Madeline HerzogA 48th Fighter Wing Children's Holiday Party guest catches a candy cane with a fishing pole at Royal Air Force Lakenheath. Picture: U.S. Air Force photo by Madeline Herzog

Miriam Grunert, event planning and coordination volunteer and party attendee said: “My kids loved attending the Christmas party and are still talking about the bounce houses.

“They loved the Christmas crafts and music. And who can say no to Santa Claus showing up in an F-15?”

