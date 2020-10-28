Search

‘Sandwich superheroes’ to give free lunches to village families

PUBLISHED: 09:01 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:13 28 October 2020

Hannah Harrison (left) and Sarah Lawrence have set up Sandwich Superheroes in Hethersett. Picture: Hannah Harrison/Sarah Lawrence

Hannah Harrison (left) and Sarah Lawrence have set up Sandwich Superheroes in Hethersett. Picture: Hannah Harrison/Sarah Lawrence

Hannah Harrison/Sarah Lawrence

Superheroes come in many shapes and sizes and have many powers, but two of the newest are taking to the streets of a Norfolk village.

Hannah Harrison has helped set up Sandwich Superheroes in Hethersett with friend Sarah Lawrence. Picture: Hannah HarrisonHannah Harrison has helped set up Sandwich Superheroes in Hethersett with friend Sarah Lawrence. Picture: Hannah Harrison

Sandwich Superheroes will be helping youngsters in Hethersett and the surrounding areas to ensure that they don’t go hungry during half-term.

Sandwich Superheroes is the idea of Hannah Harrison and Sarah Lawrence who are backing the national campaign led by Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford.

“We are conscious that some families are struggling in these unprecedented times, particularly over the school holidays where school meals are not provided,” said Hannah and Sarah who are vowing that “we will not see our local children go hungry.”

The duo will be providing a simple bag of goodies which will include a sandwich, bag of crisps, a piece of fruit and a cake/chocolate bar or healthy alternative. The food can either be picked up from them or they will deliver.

“We will feed the children of Hethersett and beyond whether children need meals for just one day or the entirety of half term,” Hannah and Sarah said.

“There will be absolutely no questions asked. The service will be judgement free and in complete privacy. Please contact us if you need a meal for your child(ren). Information will be kept confidential, and details will not be shared with anyone,” they added.

Anyone wishing to use the Sandwich Superheroes service can contact Hannah and Sarah on sandwichsuperheroes@yahoo.com.

Hannah and Sarah have also set up a Facebook group which can be found by searching for sandwich superheroes. From this, local businesses or individuals can donate food or volunteer. Sarah already has the support of Tesco’s where she is employed as a shift leader.

“How much help we need will depend on the need of the village. This is predominantly for children, but if you as a whole family are struggling to get three square meals a day, please don’t hesitate to get in touch too and we will see what we can do,” they added.

