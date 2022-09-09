Queen was 'one of us' say members of the Sandringham WI

The Queen, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret with the WI at Sandringham. Date: Jan 1977 - Credit: Archant Library

A senior member of the WI branch which welcomed the Queen to meetings for almost 80 years described her as 'simply one of us'.

The Queen would join members of the Sandringham Women's Institute for a catch-up over tea and cake each January, towards the end of her Christmas break in Norfolk.

She would join in with songs and games in the village hall at West Newton, a stone's throw from Sandringham House.

The Queen is greeted by Yvonne Browne. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Yvonne Brown, the 35-strong branch's vice president, described her as "simply one of us".

"For the two hours of a meeting she was one of the ladies," she said. "She had her table with three other ladies, she used to pour the tea and offer them cakes.

"It was just as informal as you can be when we've got the Queen at our meeting."

The Queen and Queen Mother at Sandringham, WI. - Credit: Archant

The Queen became a member of the WI in 1943, while she was Princess Elizabeth. Her mother was president of Sandringham WI until her death in 2002, after which the Queen took over, continuing a lengthy tradition of Royal membership dating back to the early 20th Century when Queen Mary requested a branch be formed at Sandringham.

The Queen and Queen Mother join WI members at West Newton Village Hall in Norfolk. Dated: January 23, 1990 - Credit: Archant Library

"We were deeply honoured when she became our president," said retired administrator Mrs Browne, 72, who first joined the WI in 1991.

She said the last meeting the Queen attended was in January, 2019, when the branch celebrated its centenary. The Queen attended and cut a special cake.

"It was quite a poignant meeting when you think it was her grandmother, Queen Mary, who inaugurated Sandringham WI," she said.

The Queen visits the WI at West Newton.Guest speaker at the event is Alexander Armstrong.Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2019 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Queen, who had been a member for 79 years and eight months at the time of her death, is believed to have been one of the WI's longest-serving members.

The National Federation of Women's Institutes said: "We are truly saddened by the news of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen and offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family.

"She was a loyal and dedicated member of the WI for 80 years, and never failed to show her support for us throughout her time as Queen.

"We thank her for her dedication, service and fellowship. Many of our members have fond memories of her and will treasure these for years to come."