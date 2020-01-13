Search

Sandringham summit: Queen 'supportive' of Prince Harry and Meghan's new chapter

PUBLISHED: 18:01 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:01 13 January 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a reception for young people at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh as part of their visit to Scotland. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a reception for young people at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh as part of their visit to Scotland. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The Queen has said the Royal family are supportive of the Sussexes decision to step back, although they "would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family".

Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday January 12, 2020. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA WireQueen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday January 12, 2020. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The statement was issued at 5pm by the Queen after senior members of the Royal family held a two-hour crisis talk at Sandringham today.

While 'complex matters' are still to be resolved, a transition period has been agreed during which Harry and Meghan will spend time in both Canada and the UK.

The Queen's statement said: "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

"It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

"These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."

Last week the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced plans to step back as senior royals in an unexpected statement.

They said they would work to become financially independent and split time in the UK and Canada.

In an ITV documentary called 'Harry and Meghan: A Royal Crisis' the couple revealed they had struggled under intense media scrutiny.

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

‘Devastated’ couple face race to find new wedding venue after closure

Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Gaming store blames closure on tough times for retail

Gaming store Henchmans, run by Swaffham deputy mayor Keith Sandle and his wife, Sandra, is set to close. Picture: Courtesy of Keith Sandle

