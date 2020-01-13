Sandringham summit: Queen 'supportive' of Prince Harry and Meghan's new chapter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a reception for young people at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh as part of their visit to Scotland. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The Queen has said the Royal family are supportive of the Sussexes decision to step back, although they "would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family".

Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday January 12, 2020. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday January 12, 2020. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The statement was issued at 5pm by the Queen after senior members of the Royal family held a two-hour crisis talk at Sandringham today.

While 'complex matters' are still to be resolved, a transition period has been agreed during which Harry and Meghan will spend time in both Canada and the UK.

The Queen's statement said: "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

"It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

"These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."

Last week the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced plans to step back as senior royals in an unexpected statement.

They said they would work to become financially independent and split time in the UK and Canada.

In an ITV documentary called 'Harry and Meghan: A Royal Crisis' the couple revealed they had struggled under intense media scrutiny.